MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After record-breaking temperatures in Florence and Lumberton yesterday, temperatures are below average today. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s and sunshine will be plentiful.

High school football is tonight. Kickoff is around 7:30 p.m. and temperatures will be near 70 degrees, likely you will need a light jacket as temperatures will fall into the mid-60s throughout the game. Overnight hours will be cold and crisp. Temperatures will be more than 10 degrees below average. The beaches will be in the mid-50s and most of the Pee Dee will be near 50 degrees, but some upper-40s are likely.

The humidity will still be low tomorrow as well. The Canadian high pressure that keeps below-average temperatures around is going to be moving offshore tomorrow night and then a cold front will be swinging through Sunday night. There will likely be some isolated showers associated with the front Sunday night.

Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday and closer to average. Dewpoints will also be a little higher in the low-60s. That is a little bit sticky, but still not bad.