One more cold night before it starts to warm up tomorrow. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for areas away from the coast again tonight. Skies will be clear and temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s. Tomorrow will start off cold, but warm up in the afternoon. High pressure will move offshore tomorrow. We will still see plenty of sunshine, but winds will turn to the south, and that will bring in warmer weather. Temperatures will warm into the 60s to near 70 tomorrow. The warming trend will continue Friday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through Friday night with rain at night into Saturday morning. Cooler weather will return for the weekend with highs Sunday in the 50s. Some spots will see temperatures near freezing again Sunday night. Cool weather will continue next week. A storm system will bring rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 70-75.