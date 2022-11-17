MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For tonight skies will be mostly clear for the area. We will experience the coldest weather we’ve seen in over a month. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s west of I-95, near 30 in Florence, and the lower 30s, but above freezing along the Grand Strand.

The immediate coast is under a frost advisory, that will run until 8:00 am Friday morning. The rest of the area is under a freeze warning, excluding Darlington, Marlboro, and Scotland Counties, as you have already experienced sub freezing temperatures this season.

Tomorrow we will see mostly sunny skies across the area. Still chilly, with highs in the mid 50s .

Looking towards the weekend, the warming trend will continue Saturday, as most areas will reach 60 degrees. These are still below average temperatures. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 50s.