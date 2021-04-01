Freeze warning tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s

A freeze warning is in effect tonight away from the coast with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. Skies will stay clear tonight and it will be windy with temperatures steadily falling through the night. Tomorrow will be sunny, windy and cool. Temperatures will fall back below freezing for many areas again tomorrow night. High pressure building in will control our weather through the weekend and into next week. This will bring plenty of sunshine and a warming trend. Temperatures will be back to normal by Sunday, then into the 70s and 80 next week.

Tonight, clear, breezy and cold. Lows 30 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday, sunny and a little warmer. High 60-65.