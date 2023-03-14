Freezing cold tonight, but it will warm up on Thursday. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight with low temperatures dropping below freezing. Some spots west of I-95 could see temperatures in the upper 20s, but most places will drop into the low 30s, even along the coast. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. Sunshine returns tomorrow, but it will be cool again with highs mostly in the 50s. Frost and freezes will be possible again tomorrow night… then it will warm up on Thursday. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the 60s to near 70. Even warmer weather on Friday with everyone in the 70s. Clouds will move in Friday ahead of a cold front that will bring rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Cooler weather will return over the weekend.

Tonight, clear, breezy and cold. Lows 28 inland, 32 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 60 inland, 56 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.