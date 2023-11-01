A freeze warning is in effect tonight for the entire area, except for right along the coast. We will warm up toward the end of the week. Tonight will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week and into next week. This will bring lots of sunshine tomorrow and Friday. It will stay cool tomorrow, then start to warm up as the center of the high pressure moves offshore. This will turn winds around to the south by the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the 70s over the weekend. This warmer weather may bring a few clouds for the weekend, but there will also be sunshine. The warm weather will continue through next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.