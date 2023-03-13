Clear, cool weather will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear, breezy and cold with low temperatures in the 30s. Most places will stay above freezing tonight. High pressure will build in tomorrow, and while it will be sunny, it will be windy and cool with highs in the 50s. A freeze watch is in effect for tomorrow night. Temperatures below freezing are possible, even along the coast. Wednesday will be sunny and cool with less wind. Warmer weather will move in for the end of the week. Temperatures will warm into the 60s Thursday, then 70s on Friday. A cold front will move through on Saturday with rain showers. Clearing and cooling down on Sunday.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy and cold. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 55-60.