Freezing Alert for first half of the weekend

Enjoy the temperatures today because they won’t be coming back for a while. Highs today along the beaches were in the mid-60s, inland upper 50s to around 60. Southerly flow into the Carolinas kept our temperatures mild. For tonight, as a front moves in, the winds will shift, now coming from the north. This shift will quickly drop our temperatures. In fact, the highest temperatures for tomorrow is midnight (12AM tonight). For most of Friday, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 20s for our viewing area.

Advisories ahead of the front have been issued by the National Weather Service. All counties (except Horry County) are under a winter weather advisory. This advisory indicates periods of freezing rain early Friday morning and then a switch to sleet/snow inland as the day progresses. Horry County is under an ice storm warning in which significant icing is expected between 0.1-0.3 inches of ice accumulation possible. These advisories are active until noon on Saturday. With this system, anticipate hazardous road conditions particular overnight Friday into Saturday morning. If possible, refrain from driving during this time. Power outages due to tree damage are also possible, so make sure to have flashlights and backup batteries on hand.

The precipitation from the front clears up by Saturday afternoon making for a mostly cloudy Saturday. Temperatures will still be in the 30s, and the beginning of the week highlights a slight warming trend through Tuesday ending up in the mid-50s.