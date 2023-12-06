MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Chilly weather is moving in for the next couple of days. A cold front has moved offshore, and today will be sunny but cool and breezy. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s and winds will gust between 20-30 mph through the afternoon and evening.

Tonight, clear skies will remain and the winds will taper off after midnight. Clear skies in place mean temperatures will fall quickly. A couple of cities will dip down into the upper 20s and the rest of the area will be around freezing. The cool weather will continue Thursday with temperatures well below normal, in the low to mid-50s. However, throughout the day the winds will become southerly and it will be warming quickly with low temperatures 5-7 degrees warmer Thursday night compared to tonight.

On Friday we will warm back into the 60s. Some spots will warm to 70 on Saturday. A cold front will move through late on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still be close to 70 degrees on Sunday. Next week will start with lots of sunshine and temperatures back below normal.