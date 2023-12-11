MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Get ready! If you thought today was cold, wait until tonight. We will see skies continue to clear out, winds will start to calm. That will set up ideal cooling across the area overnight. We will likely see many locations at or below 30 degrees in the Pee Dee and border belt regions. Some areas could get as cold as the mid 20s. Closer to the coast, our temperatures will hover right around freezing. If you still have any sensitive plants, any pets outside, it would be a great idea to bring them inside. The chilly weather will be sticking around all week.

As we go into Tuesday, high pressure will be in control of our weather for much of the week. We will have highs on Tuesday in the low 50s. A light breeze, may make those temperatures feel more like the 40s. Lots of sunshine for your Tuesday, and for much of the week. We warm briefly into the upper 50s on Wednesday with a bit of a southerly wind. That won’t last long, as a backdoor cold front (Front moving from north to south) will move through the area on Wednesday, and knock temperatures back into the low 50s for highs on Thursday.

Freezing temperatures will continue Thursday night into Friday morning. So again, another night to bring the outdoor pets inside, and any plants you don’t want damaged due to cold weather.

Friday through the weekend, we see a modest warmup. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and border belt. We will see partly cloudy skies, as moisture begins to stream back into the area. There is some indications that we could see our next storm system move into the area Sunday. Right now, I have put a 20% chance, but this is over 5 days away, so much can change. We will keep working on that weekend forecast and update you throughout the week.