MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Conditions will be partly cloudy tonight and it will be cold. West of I-95 and along the border belt will be in the upper-20s, near 30 in the Pee Dee and mid-30s along the coast. Northerly flow hangs out for tomorrow, which is the first day of spring, and unfortunately, high temperatures will be far from spring-like. It will be cool tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper-50s.

Cold weather continues Monday night with upper-20s and mid-30s expected again. Luckily, Tuesday afternoon will be warmer. Seasonable weather in the Pee Dee (mid-60s), but the coast looks a little cool again near 60 degrees.

A big warmup continues throughout the work week. The 70s on Wednesday and inland will be in the 80s Thursday and Friday.