Beautiful day with sunshine and clear skies continuing into the evening. Lumberton will tie the high temperature record of 83 degrees set back in 2018. Florence and Myrtle Beach are unlikely to surpass their high temperature records, since both cities are forecasted 2-3 degrees below record. For tonight, temperatures will be near 50 for the Grand Strand, and mid 40s for inland, but a backdoor cold front will pass through tonight and take the unseasonably high temperatures away. For tomorrow, high temperatures will range from 62-66 degrees which, climatologically speaking, is right where we should be for the first week of March.

The backdoor cold front, which passes through tonight, will be dry. The difference between a backdoor cold front and a regular cold front is only directionality. Typically, cold front will travel in from the west, but a back door cold front will slide in from the north/northwest.

The Myrtle Beach marathon is this weekend, and temperatures will rebound quickly from Friday. Low to mid 70s for Saturday. In the beginning of the race, there will be some clouds around and may even a sprinkle or two, but rain chances and clouds diminish by the afternoon time. Temperatures will continue to warm and will be back in the 80s for inland by Sunday. A cold front on Tuesday will put temperatures back to normal once again and also give us some much needed rain. The forecast does not indicate this will be soaking rain, nonetheless, we will take anything we can get.