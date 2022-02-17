Friday Front, Sunny Weekend

70s for today and tomorrow, but the big weather story is the cold front which will pass overnight tonight. Temperatures will still be mild overnight with all cities remaining in the 60s. Clouds will pack in this evening with a stray shower possible, but most of the rain will be early Friday morning throughout the Pee Dee and passing through the Grand Strand around noon time. The remainder of Friday will be mostly sunny.

This front is a severe weather event for the deep south with strong winds, thunderstorms, and possible isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center extended its severe outlook to the Carolinas. The Grand Strand and east of I-95 should expect isolated thunderstorms. Inland communities should also expect thunderstorms, but also gusty winds. Most models indicate gusts in the upper 30s to 45 mph; however, the wind gusts will not last long, highest winds between 2-4 AM Friday. The rain accumulation is not significant around 0.1-0.25 inches.

An additional dry, polar cold front will cool us down for Saturday and Sunday. Low 60s for the beaches on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. For the Pee Dee, mid 60s Saturday and near 60 Sunday. Temperatures will quickly rise back into the 70s Monday and continue for most of the week. Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday