Clouds will remain thick throughout the morning, but sunshine will return this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s and nighttime temperatures will drop down into the 20s. Winds will be light tonight, so the wind chill should be close to the actual temperatures. Even with the cold, the positive of the week is sunshine continuing through midweek as highs cool even more on Wednesday, down to about 50 degrees. The wind will shift from the south on Wednesday afternoon, and temperatures will gradually warm by the end of the workweek.

Sunshine will continue on Thursday, but clouds will build on Friday ahead of the next system. Showers could move into the area Friday afternoon and evening and push offshore Friday night. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s on Friday and will hold through the weekend. We’ll briefly dry out Saturday morning before more rain moves on Saturday evening. The rain will be steady overnight and will continue throughout the day on Sunday. Rain chances will gradually decrease throughout Sunday night, and temperatures will remain steady to start next week with low rain chances.