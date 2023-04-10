MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Light winds, clear skies, and cold temperatures mean that frost is going to be possible in portions of the Pee Dee and along the border belt. 5/8 counties in the viewing area are under this advisory including Dillon, Darlington, Marlboro, Scotland, and Robeson counties.

West of I-95 will see temperatures in the mid-30s tonight, upper-30s in the Pee Dee, and low-40s at the coast. The good news is Wednesday afternoon will be even warmer than what was observed today.

For tomorrow, anticipate temperatures in the low-70s inland and upper-60s at the coast. The temperature will bump up nicely on Wednesday with upper-70s inland and mid-70s at the coast. Thursday looks dry and warm as well and Friday has a small rain chance for the afternoon and evening time.