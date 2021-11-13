Frost chance inland tonight, bright skies ahead Sunday

Clear skies and cool temperatures arrive this evening. Calm winds will allow for some patchy frost between 4AM and 8AM Sunday morning. Any sensitive plants you still have outside would be best to be covered or brought inside tonight. Overnight lows will be around 36 inland, and 43 closer to the coast. It’ll be jacket weather as you head out to Sunday services.

Sunny skies take over Sunday and the rest of the week. Noticeably cooler afternoon highs settle in the mid 60s. Monday will feature similar amounts of wall to wall sunshine, and highs in the low 60s. After another cool day on Tuesday, look for an uptick in the temperatures midweek, as highs Wednesday and Thursday rebound into the low 70s.

The clouds and cooler start to return Friday, ahead of our next scattered rain chance by Saturday. Highs will drop back down into the low 60s.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s inland, low 40s at the beaches.

Sunday: Sunny but cooler. Highs in the low to mid-60s.