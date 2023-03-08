The cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be clear and calm. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Robeson, Marlboro, Dillon and northern Horry Counties. These areas will see temperatures in the mid 30s tonight, and patchy frost is possible. Elsewhere, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to near 40. It will be cool again tomorrow with partly sunny skies. A storm system will bring rain on Friday, then will reinforce the cooler weather for the weekend. Another storm system will bring rain late Sunday into Monday, and will bring more cool weather into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 36 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs 64 inland, 60 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the low to mid 60s.