A happy Sunday, all! Get ready for heat to be on the increase in a big way this week.

Our Sunday will see a slightly better chance at isolated storms as opposed to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. High pressure will strengthen to start the workweek, and it will get even hotter.

High temps will be around 100 or so away from the coast on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will stay low, but a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday with a weak cold front. It will not be as hot for the second half of the week, but temperatures will still be above normal for sure. Heat safety will be a must in the coming days with summer right around the corner!

Today: Partly sunny, hotter, and humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows mostly in the mid-70s.

Monday: Partly sunny and very hot with highs in the low 90s to near 100.