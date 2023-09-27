MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloudy, cooler weather will stick around to wrap up the work week. A cold front pushed through our area from the north and this allowed cooler air to move in. It also created some cloudiness that will persist through the first part of Friday.

Temperatures are much cooler today and will be below average by the mid-afternoon. Temperatures were around 70 widespread for lunch time and it will warm only a couple more degrees to the mid-70s.

Clouds may part for a little bit overnight, but still partly cloudy at best. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the low to mid-60s.

It will continue to be cool and cloudy for Thursday, but clouds will slowly break up Friday afternoon, and high pressure will settle in for the weekend and into next week. This means sunny, warm weather for the weekend with highs in the low 80s. This sunny, warm weather will continue into next week.