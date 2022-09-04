A good morning to you all on this Sunday! Partly sunny skies will mostly tell the story for today, but there will be some mainly sunny breaks inland, as stray p.m. storms remain a possibility. Highs will push into the upper half of the 80s. Overnight conditions remain calmer with lows in the low 70s.

Into Labor Day and the week ahead, conditions will remain similar, but storm chances will increase a bit. We can’t shake off the possibility for storms with hazy breaks of sunshine, so settle in, and remember to keep eyes on the sky during the afternoon.

TODAY: Good breaks of sunshine with a few stray storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calm with lows in the low 70s to around 70.

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with some spotty storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.