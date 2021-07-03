Gorgeous 4th of July Weekend!

Happy Saturday all! As we progress into this weekend, conditions will remain pleasant and clear all the way through Monday. Keep the sunglasses and sunblock handy as we settle into a sunny pattern, that will certainly be welcome for the holiday. For more details on Elsa, please head to our home page where a separate article has been dedicated to the now current Tropical Storm.
TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
4TH OF JULY: Warm and sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.