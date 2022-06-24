MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Conditions are absolutely beautiful heading into the weekend. High temperatures today, Saturday, and Sunday will hardly fluctuate. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s along the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee and border belt will top out in the low-90s all weekend.

Low temperatures for tonight will be slightly below normal. The normal low temperature for this time of year in the Pee Dee is around 71 degrees, and the beaches run closer to 72 degrees. Inland communities will range from 66-68 degrees and the beaches will be between 68-70 degrees.

Sunshine will be overly abundant as well and dewpoints will be a little bit lower, this will help make the humidity more bearable. The driest day appears to be Saturday, but the air will still feel slightly muggy.

A cold front will begin to enter the upstate of South Carolina Monday evening, so for our viewing area, Monday will still be sunny, but a couple of degrees warmer. The rain chances increase Tuesday night and the front will continue to bring showers potentially all the way until Thursday.

Rain is not everyone’s favorite weather condition, but rain is deeply needed in our viewing area. A large majority of the area is in a drought with the exception of western Scotland and Marlboro counties. Most of the area is in a level 2 drought which is moderate, but north of Lumberton in cities such as Smiths, NC, Howellsville, NC, and Mayville Crossing, NC drought conditions are severe at level 3/5.

For the month of June thus far the only city keeping up with rain expectations is North Myrtle Beach which has seen around 3.5″ and the normal is about 3″. Florence is significantly behind with only 1.4″ of rain recorded so far and the normal is around 3.5″. Lumberton is not doing too bad for the month of June, but May was extremely dry. So far, Lumberton has received around 3.4″ of rain and the normal is 3.8″

Year to date all major cities are behind in terms of rainfall. North Myrtle Beach has seen 17.24″ of rain in 2022 whereas Florence has received 16.9″ and Lumberton is currently at 14.2″. The normal totals for North Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lumberton are 18.5″, 19.4″, and 18.6″, respectively. The Carolinas need that rain next week.