A happy Saturday morning to you all with sunshine working to breaks out. Early morning temperatures in the 60s will be getting sent to the 80s this afternoon as any early clouds clear into the afternoon.

High pressure is building in for the weekend, leading to sunshine and warmer weather. High temps will also see a further increase tomorrow, ranging in the mid-80s to near 91 inland on Sunday.

The sunny, warm weather will continue into Memorial Day and next week in general. High pressure will get stronger toward the middle part of the week, and highs away from the coast should make it into the mid-90s by Wednesday. Rain & storm chances will increase for the second half of next week, so stay tuned!

TODAY: Sunshine increases with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Good deal of clearing with lows around 70 to the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs 85-91.