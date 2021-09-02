Gradual clearing today as humidity moves out

Skies will clear today with lower humidity moving in. A cold front has pushed offshore and it will stay mostly cloudy for the morning hours. Clouds will move out throughout the day and it will be cooler than it has been, with highs in the 80s, and the humidity will lower through the day. High pressure will bring us comfortable, nice weather Friday and Saturday with sunshine and comfortable humidity.

Winds will turn around to the south on Sunday, and the humidity will return. Some spots will warm to around 90 on Sunday. A weak cold front will move into the area and stall Monday and Tuesday. It will stay warm and humid with temperatures in the 80s to near 90 with low rain chances. Another front will bring a chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Today, gradual clearing, not as hot and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow, sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.