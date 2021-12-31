Gradual clearing today as we remain warm

The warm streak continues to wrap up 2021 and to start 2022. Cloud cover linger for the morning and gradually clear some in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies this afternoon as highs remain in the mid 70s. Temperatures will warm a little more Saturday with a few spots possibly warming to near 80°.

A cold front will push showers and storms through the area on Sunday. Highs will still be in the 70s on Sunday. A few showers could linger into early Monday morning but skies will clear into midday and temperatures will be much cooler. Sunshine will dominate for the first part of the week. Tuesday morning will be cold with all inland area down below freezing to start the day. Highs will climb back into the 60s by midweek.

Today, cloudy start with gradual clearing and warm temps. Highs: 74-76.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs: 78-80 inland, 75-77 beaches.