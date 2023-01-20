Temperatures will be cooling back to normal in time for the weekend. A cold front moved across the Carolinas last night and will gradually cool us down into the weekend. Today is looking like a nice day with plenty of sunshine. It will be warm with highs in the mid-60s.

Cooler weather will continue to move in for the weekend, and temperatures will be back to normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday. Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend with some sunshine. Sunday looks to be soggy with periods of rain. We will see a brief break in the rain on Monday before another system brings more much-needed rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and not as warm. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and colder. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.