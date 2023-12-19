We will see a hard freeze tonight, and it will stay cool tomorrow. Tonight will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the 20s. Sunshine returns tomorrow, but it will be cool again with highs in the low 50s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, bringing sunshine and a slow warm up. By the weekend, temperatures will be back to normal with highs in the low 60s. The next storm system will increase the clouds on Christmas Day, and bring a chance for a few showers. The better chance for rain with this system will come on Tuesday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 24 inland, 28 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday, sunny and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.