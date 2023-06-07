MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Wildfires in Canada are creating a big air quality concern in the United States today, especially in the Northeast. The air is hazardous to breathe in portions of New York and people are told to stay inside.

In our area, the air quality is currently between 70-110 with the highest numbers along the borderbelt. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is on a scale of 1-500. Areas above 100 on the AQI are considered to be slightly unhealthy for sensitive populations. This would be targeted towards people with asthma, or chronic lung and heart diseases. For reference, portions of New York have an AQI of nearly 400.

For weather, hot temperatures & sunshine will be around for most of the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s at the coast and near 90 degrees inland. A couple of pop-up showers and storms will be possible in the midafternoon due to the sea breeze front and a cold front from the north.

Scattered showers will continue tonight and it will be mild with temperatures remaining in the low-to-mid-60s.

Thursday is the first day of the Carolina Country Music Festival and the weather will be great. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid-70s at the coast and low-80s inland.

Mostly sunny on Friday and a couple of degrees warmer.