High heat and humidity will continue to wrap up the week. Records were broken yesterday and we could possibly break a few more today as inland high top out near triple digits. Sunshine will return today and it will be a quick warm up. Rain chances will gradually increase throughout the weekend and with more cloud cover, temps wont be as hot.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas Monday and increase the storm chances. The front will move to our south Tuesday, cooling us off but storm chances linger. The front will gradually move back to our north Wednesday into Thursday, warming us back up and keeping the storm chances around.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 97-99 inland, 90 beaches

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 69-72 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon storms, mainly inland. Highs: 92-94 inland, 85-86 beaches.