Hazy, hot and humid week ahead

Hazy, hot and humid for the week as rain chances remain low. There won’t be too many changes in the coming days with similar temperatures and overall conditions settling in. A stagnant pattern will hold up with hazy and humid conditions, again with limited isolated storms around, best chances west of I-95. For the most part though most will be sticking with plenty of hazy sunshine with heat index values around 100 for our afternoons.

A cold front will approach this weekend, increasing the rain chances from Saturday into Sunday. The front will stall across the Carolinas, increasing the rain chances and cooling us off a little to start next week.

Tropical Depression 6 has formed and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Fred today. For more on this system, check out our Hurricane page here: https://www.wbtw.com/weather-news/hurricanecenter/

It is still too early to tell of any direct impacts to the Southeastern US.

Today: mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 92-94 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in mid 70s.

Wednesday: mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few stray storms west of I-95. Highs: 92-94 inland, 87-88 beaches.