MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mugginess and mild temperatures continue tonight. Cities will bottom out in the mid-70s. There are numerous severe thunderstorms popping in the Carolinas, but the futurecast shows a mostly dry evening for us.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The air temperatures will be in the mid-90s inland and near 90 degrees at the coast. When you factor in the humidity the feel-like temperatures will climb into the triple digits. The Pee Dee and border belt should prepare for feel-like temperatures over 105 degrees.

The beach or pool will be a nice place to cool off, but other ways to stay cool include plenty of breaks in the shade or A/C, lots of water, and wearing loose, light-colored clothing.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with a pop-up shower or storm possible.

Triple-digit heat continues through the holiday on Tuesday. There are slightly higher rain chances on Monday and Tuesday afternoon, but neither day is a complete washout.