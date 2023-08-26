MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Today will be the hottest day of the year for a lot of us in the Pee Dee. It will be hot along the coast as well, but the sea breeze should save us from the big time heat that the Pee Dee will see. Heat advisory has been issued for the area for Saturday. Heat index values will climb between 104 -110 today across the area. So make sure that you are taking those frequent breaks from the sun, and staying hydrated. A few isolated to scattered storms will be possible late this afternoon into the early evening hours. The majority of the storm activity should remain in the Pee Dee, but a few storms could mange to push into the Grand Strand. There is a Marginal (level 1 of 5 risk) in place for the Pee Dee and portions of the Grand Strand.

Sunday will be another hot day across the area. Highs once again well into the 90s across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Heat Index values will rival the heat index values of Saturday. Another heat advisory may be issued again. Like Sunday, another round of showers and storms could develop. The heat, humidity will provide enough fuel for thunderstorms. A Marginal (Level 1 of 5 risk) of storms is once again a possibility for Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Next week our attention turns to the tropics. There is a system that could organize into a named system at some point today. The models are still spilt on where this system could track. The GFS solution has it move through the Tennessee Valley area after landfall. The European and a few other models have it hitting Florida, and then making a track up the Southeast coast. If this track was to verify we would see some affects come mid to late week. Still more questions than answers right now, but best believe we will keep you updated with all the latest information.