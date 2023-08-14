The hot and humid weather continues today. As we go into today and Tuesday, the heat will continue. Heat advisories are again in place for the entire viewing area. Myrtle Beach had its highest heat index of the year yesterday, reaching a feels-like temperature of 116 degrees. Triple-digit heat will be an issue for today as well as Tuesday. Isolated storms will fire up during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. The heat index will be up to 109 degrees.

Tuesday will be more of the same weather, but a cold front will move through overnight into Wednesday. This will bring about normal temperatures and give us a break from the triple-digit heat. The front will also bring a better chance for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. The front will stall through Thursday, keeping the rain chances around. Heat indices will drop to the mid-90s Wednesday and continue for the remainder of the week.

Sunshine returns for the weekend, but so does the heat. Highs will be back in the 90s with triple- digit heat returning.