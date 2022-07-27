MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heat and humidity is the main headline for today. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. due to heat index values forecasted to be 103-108 degrees throughout the area.

High temperatures will be in the low-90s for the coast and mid-upper-90s inland, but of course, dewpoints in the 70s makes the air feel like it is in the triple digits. Most people will be staying dry today, but isolated showers or storms cannot be ruled out, and this will be the case on Thursday and Friday as well, but in terms of temperature, it will be even hotter.

Mild and above normal temperatures for tonight and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will bottom out near 80 degrees for the beaches and mid-70s inland.

High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-90s for the coast and upper-90s inland. Temperatures will be similar for Friday as well and therefore a heat advisory and possibly an excessive heat warning will be issued for the next two days.

The stationary front to the north keeps the Carolinas in the warm sector, but the front will transition into a cold front and then move through the area this weekend. The front will knock down temperatures ever so slightly, but will still be above average; however, the passage of the front will bring enhanced rain chances just in time for the weekend.