MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Partly cloudy skies take over for the night. Low temperatures will be very mild and above normal, mid-70s widespread.

Calm morning tomorrow to start the work week. Stray shower/storm is possible along the coast during the mid-afternoon as the sea breeze front pushes inland, but the big story is not the sky conditions it is the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all counties. The advisory is in effect Monday from noon until 7 p.m. This has been issued because several cities will have heat indexes over 105 degrees tomorrow. High temperatures at the beaches will be in the low-90s with the heat index peaking in the upper-90s. The Pee Dee will have high temperatures near 100 degrees and that is paired with a heat index around 105 degrees. If Florence hits 100 degrees tomorrow that will be a new high-temperature record. Lumberton is currently forecasted to tie the high-temperature record of 101 degrees.

Tuesday is going to be even hot. A heat advisory will likely be issued again. The Pee Dee and border belt is expected to crest over 100 degrees, settling around 103-104 degrees. The heat index for the beaches will be between 102-105 degrees and inland will be baking with a heat index over 110 degrees. Small chance of rain Tuesday night.

High temperatures and high dewpoints can make for a potentially dangerous situation. In order to protect yourself from the heat, there are a few precautions you can adopt such as limiting time outdoors, wearing loose clothing, wearing hats, utilizing shade, and staying hydrated.

Florence is currently forecasted to break the high temperatures record on Tuesday as well. The forecast is 103 degrees and the record is 102 degrees. Lumberton will also likely break the 101-degree record on Tuesday as the forecast is also 103 degrees. North Myrtle Beach will fall a couple of degrees short.

Wednesday will still be hot enough to have a couple of cities in the low-100s, but temperatures will be decreasing slightly over the next several days. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

—–Tropical Outlook—-

Potential development of a tropical depression:

Next 2 Days…0%

Next 5 Days…20% – This is associated with an area of low pressure over the SW Caribbean Sea, we will continue to provide updates as the National Hurricane Center issues tropical outlooks.