MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Overall a mostly dry night ahead. Conditions will be muggy and mild. Low temperatures will be in the mid-70s widespread. For Friday another good beach day with hot weather and mostly sunny conditions. Scotland County is the only county in our viewing area under a heat advisory. That will be through 7 p.m. tomorrow. The heat index is forecasted at 105 degrees. The Pee Dee and coast will see triple-digit heat tomorrow as well but not high enough for a heat advisory.

High temperatures tomorrow near 90 at the coast and mid-90s in the Pee Dee. Temperatures will climb for Saturday and Sunday where the coast will see the low-90s and the Pee Dee will be in the mid to upper-90s. Heat advisories could be widespread for all counties as soon as Saturday. Rain chances will be a little higher during the weekend, but no day is a washout.

The heat index this weekend will range from 103 to 107 degrees. Scattered storms Saturday evening, Sunday afternoon/evening, and Monday. Dry weather and normal temperatures return by Tuesday