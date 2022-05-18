Hot weather will be moving in for the end of the week as high pressure controls our weather through the rest of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine today, and it will be warmer than it was yesterday. Inland areas will climb back into the 90s today. The hottest weather will arrive Thursday and Friday with high temperatures for all in the 90s, near record highs with upper 90s away from the coast.

There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm on Thursday, but it will stay dry on Friday. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will go up over the weekend ahead of a cold front. It will be warm and humid this weekend but with more clouds and a few thunderstorms and not as hot as Thursday and Friday. The cold front will move through Sunday night and stall in the area early next week. It will be a little cooler Monday and Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 90-92 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, clear and warm. Lows 65-67 inland, 69-70 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for an evening thunderstorm inland. Highs 96-98 inland, 88-90 beaches.