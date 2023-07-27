The hot, humid and mostly dry weather will continue today. High temperatures today will once again be in the upper-80s along the coast and mid-90s inland. It will be mostly sunny with even lower storm chances today as the heat index once again climbs back to 102 to 104 degrees. Temperatures will remain the same for Friday, but the heat index will climb a little more as spotty storm chances return.

Heading into the weekend, the heat will climb a little more. The hottest temperatures of the summer season are possible. Highs in the low to mid-90s are possible along the coast and mid to upper 90s are possible in the Pee Dee. Heat index values will soar into the triple digits over the weekend with 105 to 108 degrees possible.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas to wrap up the weekend. The front will bring a chance for some afternoon and evening storms on Sunday. The front will briefly stall Monday morning, keeping the storm chances around, before pushing back to the north Monday night.