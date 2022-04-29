It will be mild again today, then warm up through the weekend. High pressure will continue to bring calm weather again today. Sunshine is back today, but there will be a few more clouds around as humidity starts to return to the Carolinas. It will also be a little warmer with some spots warming into the upper 70s. High pressure will move offshore today, which will turn the wind to the south and bring in higher humidity and warmer weather for the weekend.

Temperatures will warm back to average on Saturday with a chance for a thunderstorm inland on Sunday, but for the most part, it will be a nice weekend. Some spots will warm into the 80s this weekend. The warm up continue next week with mid to upper 80s away from the coast. The humidity will be back, and that will give us a chance for pop up storms each afternoon, but rain chances will stay pretty low.

Today, partly sunny and mild. Highs 78 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 79-81 inland, 75-76 beaches.