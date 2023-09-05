The sunny and dry weather continues as temperatures continue to climb. High temperatures today will be 5-8 degrees above average. The beaches will be around 90 thus afternoon with inland areas heating up to the mid 90s. The heat indices will also rise a little more to around triple-digits. The warming trend will continue through midweek. At its peak, the beaches will climb into the low 90s and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-90s. Heat indices will also climb into the triple-digits.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas Thursday night and move into our area Friday. This will bring us relief from the heat and increased storm chances. The front will stall in our area for the weekend, keeping afternoon storm chances around through Sunday. The temperatures will also cool back down to the mid to upper 80s, right around the seasonal average.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-96 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, clear and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 95-97 inland, 92 beaches.