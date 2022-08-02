Hot and humid weather continues today and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s away from the coast. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm either day, mostly inland, but most places will stay dry. High pressure will strengthen for the end of the week, and it will likely stay dry on Thursday and Friday. While it will stay hot, a stronger sea breeze will keep highs in the 80s along the coast.

High pressure will weaken over the weekend, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. It will not be as hot over the weekend with highs right around average in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray inland thunderstorm. Highs 96-97 inland, 93-95 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73-75 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.