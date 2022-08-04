Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Friday, bringing plenty of sunshine and little rain. It will stay hot with high temperatures away from the coast in the mid 90s today and Friday. The sea breeze will be stronger today and Friday, and temperatures will not get as hot along the coast with highs in the upper 80s.

High pressure will weaken over the weekend, allowing scattered late day thunderstorms to develop. High temperatures will return to normal for the weekend. Storm chances will increase slightly on Sunday with scattered afternoon storms. Temperatures will start to climb on Monday as rain chances lower a bit. It will heat up again for the middle of next week with temps back to around 90° at the beaches, mid 90s inland. Storm chances also increase a bit for midweek.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray inland storm possible. Highs 94-97 inland, 88-89 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 73-75 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.