Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) — The heat and humidity is just down right brutal today across the region. Heat index values have climbed into the triple digits. At one point today, the heat index value in Myrtle Beach was 109. Everyone in the Pee Dee topped out between 100 – 105. Heat advisories continue through the evening. It is likely we will see another round on Wednesday as well.

Not only is the heat and humidity out there, there is a chance to see scattered thunderstorms develop across the area this afternoon into the evening. This could impact some of those Fourth of July events. So have a plan to move indoors if a storm pops up over your location. A few of these storms could be strong and produce some gusty winds, intense lightning, and heavy rain.

The heat and humidity will continue through the rest of the week. The temperatures may take a brief break over the next few days, before they start to warm back up towards the end of the week, and into the weekend. Heat indices will maintain in the low triple digits to upper 90s. Overnight lows will remain well into the low to mid 70s, some locations in the upper 70s. That will really allow for bodies of water to continue to warm quickly.

We will hold onto to this pattern through the weekend. I see no signs of temperatures falling into the 80s. With the heat and humidity, daily thunderstorm chances will continue. As much instability as we have, a couple storms this week could be strong. So keep an eye to the sky, and remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.