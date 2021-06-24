Heat and humidity return for Friday

Comfortable weather will continue today, then humidity returns on Friday. Temperatures will be below normal today with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will be back in the 80s today and with the lower humidity, we’ll be comfortable this afternoon.

A warm front will move through on Friday, bringing back the humidity and warmer weather. We will also see scattered thunderstorms returning on Friday. Typical summertime weather over the weekend will continue into next week with high temperatures in the 80s and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Next week will be a little warmer with some spots in the low 90s.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly sunny and mild with low humidity. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially closer to the coast. Lows 62-65 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and more humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.