The heat and humidity is back for the weekend. The cooler weather we have enjoyed the past couple of days is over as warm, muggy weather returns today. The heat is on for today. We will see some lingering cloud cover for the morning hours but plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will heat into the upper 80s along the coast, mid 90s inland. The heat index will stay in the mid to upper 90s along the coast but jump into the triple digits inland.

The hot, humid weather will continue Saturday with some spots in the upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits for all. . A cold front will move into the area Saturday night, bringing scattered thunderstorms late in the day. Storm chances will linger for Sunday, and temperatures not be quite as hot but the heat index will remain in the triple digits.

It will still stay humid through next week, but it will not be as hot. Rain chances will remain through Wednesday. A cold front on Wednesday will dry us out and cool us down for the end of next week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-96 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with late day storms. Highs 96-98 inland, 90-92 beaches.