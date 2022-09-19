Sunshine and humidity are going to be the main headlines for the week. Temperatures will bump up a couple of degrees with the beaches in the mid-80s and the Pee Dee near 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel like the upper-80s at the Grand Strand and mid-90s for the Pee Dee.

Temperatures continue to warm to near record-breaking levels. The hottest day is going to be on Thursday. The beaches will top out at near 90 degrees and Pee Dee is going to be in the mid-90s. The current forecast for Florence and Lumberton is 95 degrees. and the record is 96 degrees in Florence and 95 for Lumberton.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Thursday with very little moisture. We should remain dry but there will be a significant cooldown on the order of 10-15 degrees. The humidity will drop as well with dewpoints possibly falling into the 40s for inland areas by Saturday morning.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Highs 88-89 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy with patchy morning fog. Lows 65-67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 89-91 inland, 86-87 beaches.