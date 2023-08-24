The cooler weather that arrived yesterday will not last long. Sunshine returns today but we’ll start to feel a little more humidity. Heat index will still be tolerable today, in the low to mid 90s but we will heat back up by the end of the week. High pressure with high heat will push back in on Friday, and it will be sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will jump back to the triple digits as well, ranging from 100 to 108 degrees. This heat and humidity will continue on Saturday as heat indices could climb as high as 111 degrees Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will move in Saturday night and stall. This will bring the chance for scattered afternoon storms on Sunday. The cool down for Sunday will be subtle, and it will still be hot and humid. This typical August weather with heat and humidity, and scattered thunderstorms will continue into next week.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 92 inland, 86-87 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and warm. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 95-97 inland, 90-92 beaches.