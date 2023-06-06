The humidity is coming back and so is the chance for showers. High pressure will control our weather through Wednesday. The area of high pressure has moved off shore and our winds have turned to the south. This will bring the humidity to the Carolinas. Wednesday will be warm and humid ahead of a cold front that will move through Wednesday night. This will give us a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon but rain chances will increase late in the evening and continue throughout the overnight. Cooler weather will move in Thursday into Friday, then it will warm back up again for the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and more humid. High 88-90 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 64-66 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Wednesday, Partly sunny, warm and humid with chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High 88-90 inland, 84-86 beaches.