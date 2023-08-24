The heat and humidity is back for the end of the week. The cooler weather we have enjoyed the past couple of days is over as warm, muggy weather returns tonight. Low temperatures will stay in the 70s tonight. The heat is on for tomorrow. We will see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will heat into the 90s… mid 90s away from the coast. The hot, humid weather will continue Saturday with some spots in the upper 90s. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing scattered thunderstorms for Sunday, and temperatures not as hot. It will still stay humid through next week, but it will not be as hot. Rain chances will remain through Wednesday. A cold front on Wednesday will dry us out and cool us down for the end of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.