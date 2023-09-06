MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The heat continues to boil across the area today. We have once again seen high temperatures well into the 90s inland. Upper 80s, close to 90 along the coast. We have no real escape from the heat over the next day or so. We will have to wait til the weekend.



Tonight, temperatures will feel very summer like. Lows along the coast will fall into the mid to upper 70s across the Grand Strand. Areas in the Pee Dee will see lows falling into the mid to low 70s. So it will remain warm and muggy. As we get into Thursday, the heat will continue to build across the area. Highs in the Pee Dee will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s. Along the coast we will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. A bit of a sea breeze may help a little bit. There is a little bit of change expected to occur late Thursday night into Friday. A cold front will slowly make its way into the area.

The forementioned cold front will stall out over the weekend. This will give us those sunny days that turn into afternoon pop up thunderstorms. Not everyone gets in on the action, but the ones that do, could see some pockets of heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and possibly small hail. Others who don’t see the storms will enjoy more clouds and lower temperatures. The temps will be in the low to mid 80s. Heat index values though will run in the 90s.

This threat of storms sticks around over the weekend. It should finally start to move off the coast by Monday. Right now I have the forecast, mainly dry for next week, but depending how far the front moves, depends on how much cloud cover we see.